FRANKFURT, July 25 Wacker Chemie, the
world's No.2 maker of polysilicon, lowered its outlook blaming
consolidation in the solar industry and a slowdown in demand in
the semiconductor sector, two of the group's main business
areas.
The company on Wednesday said it now expected 2012 sales to
be slightly below 2011 levels, when sales reached 4.91 billion
euros ($5.9 billion). Wacker had previously guided for sales of
about 5 billion euros.
Second-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation
and amortisation (EBITDA) came in at 241 million euros, slightly
higher than the 235 million average estimate in a Reuters poll
of banks and brokerages.
($1 = 0.8275 euros)
(Reporting by Christoph Steitz)