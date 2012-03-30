TOKYO, March 30 Wacoal Holdings Corp, Japan's largest lingerie firm, said on Friday that it will buy Great Britain's Eveden Group for 152 million pounds ($242 million) including debt to expand overseas.

Wacoal said it will buy all shares in the Northamptonshire-based underwear and swim suit manufacturer, using cash reserves and bank loans. ($1 = 0.6285 British pounds) (Reporting by Miki Kayaoka; Editing by Edmund Klamann)