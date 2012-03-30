Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
TOKYO, March 30 Wacoal Holdings Corp, Japan's largest lingerie firm, said on Friday that it will buy Great Britain's Eveden Group for 152 million pounds ($242 million) including debt to expand overseas.
Wacoal said it will buy all shares in the Northamptonshire-based underwear and swim suit manufacturer, using cash reserves and bank loans. ($1 = 0.6285 British pounds) (Reporting by Miki Kayaoka; Editing by Edmund Klamann)
SAO PAULO, Feb 3 Brazilian car rental firm Movida Participações SA has lowered the bottom of the suggested price range for its initial public offering slated for Monday, in a sign investors have the upper hand in pricing new listings amid uncertainty over the government's reform agenda.
Feb 4 Japan's Toyota Motor Corp and Suzuki Motor Corp are nearing a partnership agreement to develop technology, including self-driving, the Nikkei business daily reported on Saturday.