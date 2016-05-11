Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 11 Wacom
* Says it to buy back up to 5 million shares, at up to 2 billion yen
* Says repurchase period from May 12 to Sep. 30
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/ocwA6A

* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order