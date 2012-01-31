BRIEF-Bank of America Corp says credit card charge-off rate was 2.51 percent in January
* Credit card charge-off rate was 2.51 percent in January versus. 2.54 percent in December
Jan 31 Asset manager Waddell & Reed Financial Inc said quarterly profit fell 14 percent, as wary investors pulled their money out of stock market-related funds that earn the company more fees.
For the fourth quarter, the company posted a net income of $40.0 million, or 47 cents a share, down from $46.4 million, or 54 cents a share, a year earlier.
Analysts, on average, had expected the company to earn 48 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net inflows for the fourth quarter were $42 million, as investors added to the company's lower-fee earning bond funds. The firm's average assets under management rose 4 percent to $83.6 billion in the quarter.
"The rally during this past quarter did little to improve equity appetite, as evidenced by continued industry outflows," Chief Executive Hank Herrmann said in a statement.
Shares of the Overland Park, Kansas-based company closed at $29.58 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Jochelle Mendonca in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)
* $95 million convertible preference shares investment strengthens mdc partners' balance sheet
