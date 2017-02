July 26 Asset manager Waddell & Reed Financial Inc reported a lower quarterly profit as weak public markets eroded the value of its assets.

Net income fell to $41.7 million, or 48 cents per share, in the second quarter, from $50 million, or 58 cents per share, a year earlier.

It posted an adjusted profit of 52 cents per share. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)