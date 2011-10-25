* Q3 EPS $0.46 vs $0.58 last yr

* Q3 oper rev up 17 pct (Follows alerts)

Oct 25 - Asset manager Waddell & Reed Financial Inc reported a lower quarterly profit hurt by certain charges and higher costs.

For the third quarter, the company posted a net income of $39.8 million, or 46 cents a share, compared with $50 million, or 58 cents a share, a year earlier.

Analysts, on average, had expected the company to earn 50 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Total operating revenue grew 17 percent to $297.8 million. Total operating expenses climbed 14 percent in the quarter.

Net inflows for the third quarter were $1.3 billion.

During the first three weeks of October, sales were about $1 billion and experiencing slight outflows, Waddell & Reed said in a statement.

The Standard & Poor's 500 Index's fall during the last quarter on growing concerns about Europe's debt crisis and the U.S. economic and political outlook has cut into asset managers' share prices.

Shares of the company, which have lost a quarter of their value since the beginning of the year, closed at $27.42 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal and Brenton Cordeiro in Bangalore;Editing by Supriya Kurane)