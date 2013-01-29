REFILE- Copper smelter fees in Asia cool to 4-yr lows after mine shutdowns
* Low fees could shrink refined copper supplies, underpin prices
(Corrects first paragraph to show the company posted outflows, not inflows, in the quarter)
Jan 29 Asset manager Waddell & Reed Financial Inc reported a 33 percent rise in quarterly profit, as higher investment management fees helped offset net outflows of client funds.
Net income from continuing operations rose to $52.4 million, or 61 cents per share, in the fourth quarter from $39.4 million, or 46 cents per share, a year earlier.
Total operating revenue rose 11 percent to $302.9 million. (Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore)
* Low fees could shrink refined copper supplies, underpin prices
* Industrial gases company in midst of takeover battle (Adds Yingde board's letter, details of takeover offers, minority shareholders)
DUBAI, March 8 French bank Credit Agricole has picked JPMorgan to advise it on a potential sale of its 31 percent stake in Banque Saudi Fransi , valued at nearly $2.4 billion, sources familiar with the deal said.