July 12 Consumer goods company Jarden Corp
is close to acquiring disposable tableware maker
Waddington Group for around $1.4 billion, according to a source
familiar with the matter.
Waddington's owner, buyout firm Olympus Partners, had been
exploring a sale for the manufacturer of plastic plates, cups
and cutlery, Reuters reported in March.
Waddington has annual earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortization of more than $140 million, Reuters
reported previously.
Based in Covington, Kentucky, Waddington makes plastic
disposables and packaging for the food service markets in the
United States, Canada and Europe. Its products are used by
caterers, restaurants and supermarkets.
Olympus acquired Waddington in 2012 from investment firm
Seven Mile Capital Partners for an undisclosed sum. It then grew
the company through acquisitions, including that of plastic
container packaging company Par-Pak Ltd in 2013.
Bloomberg reported earlier on Waddington's sale to Jarden.
