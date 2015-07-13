* Deal to add immediately to Jarden's adj. profit
* Waddington to contribute about $800 mln to 2016 revenue
* Jarden shares touch record-high
July 13 Jarden Corp said it would buy
disposable tableware maker Waddington Group for $1.35 billion,
bolstering a portfolio of brands that ranges from Sunbeam
kitchen appliances to Coleman outdoor gear.
Waddington, owned by private equity firm Olympus Partners,
makes plastic plates, cups and cutlery. It is expected to
contribute about $800 million to Jarden's revenue in 2016.
The deal is Jarden's second biggest after its $1.75 billion
acquisition of scented candles maker Yankee Candle in 2013.
Martin Franklin, Jarden's founder and chairman, has built
the company through acquisitions, making it one of the largest
diversified consumer products makers in the United States,
selling everything from firewood to condoms.
Since it was formed in 2001, net sales have grown from $305
million to $8.3 billion in 2014.
Jarden's shares rose as much as 6.6 percent to a record-high
of $55.75 on Monday on the deal. Reuters reported in March that
Olympus was looking for bids for Waddington.
"We think Jarden is very focused on top-line synergies for
this transaction," J.P. Morgan analyst John Faucher wrote in a
note.
He said the deal would also help Jarden boost distribution
of its own products such as Ball jars, Diamond plastic ware and
Yankee Candles in the food services market.
Waddington will be clubbed with Jarden's biggest business,
branded consumables, which includes Bicycle playing cards and
NUK baby products.
The deal is expected to start adding to Jarden's adjusted
profit immediately, accounting for about 5 percent of adjusted
profit in 2016, Jarden said.
Jarden will fund the deal with a combination of cash, common
stock and debt.
Franklin is also the chairman and founder of chemicals maker
Platform Specialty Products Corp, which announced on
Monday a deal to buy UK's Alent Plc for about 1.35
billion pounds ($2.09 billion).
Jarden's shares were up 4.4 percent at $54.62 at 10:43 a.m.
ET. The stock had risen 9.3 percent this year up to Friday's
close, outperforming the S&P 500 index's 0.9 percent
gain.
(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik and Sruthi Ramakrishnan in
Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)