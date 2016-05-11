May 11 Wafer Works :

* Says it to issue private placement convertible corporate bonds of up to T$520 million with par value of T$100,000

* Says the proceeds to be used to enrich operating funds and repay bank loan

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/yKLA

