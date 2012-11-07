* Eyes target of 600,000 bpd within 5 yrs
* Libyan oil output now at pre-war levels
VIENNA Nov 7 Libya's Waha Oil, a joint venture
with U.S. oil firms, expects to nearly double oil output within
five years to 600,000 barrels per day, a company official said
on Wednesday.
Waha is a joint venture between Libya's National Oil
Corporation (NOC) and U.S. firms Marathon, Hess Corp
and ConocoPhillips.
"We expect to reach almost 600,000 barrels per day by 2017
and this is not considering new discoveries in the area," said
Mohamed Saad Zanati, senior adviser at Waha Oil Company.
The company produces around 325,000 bpd, according to his
presentation.
OPEC member Libya has lifted production much faster than
analysts had expected after last year's civil war to a current
level of around 1.6 million barrels per day. The NOC is aiming
to boost output further to 1.72 million bpd by the end of March
2012 by increasing the yield from existing fields.
Waha also plans to invest heavily in oil exploration and
Saad Zanati said a budget of $1.2 billion had been allocated for
exploration and drilling up to 2022.
The firm operates several fields including Waha, Dahra and
Samah.