TRIPOLI Oct 18 A strike at Waha Oil, a U.S. joint venture in Libya, has resumed after an initial agreement between the workforce and the state oil company chief was overturned by the government, a workers' representative said on Tuesday.

The joint venture with American firms ConocoPhillips , Marathon and Amerada Hess produced around a quarter of Libya's oil, equivalent to around 400,000 barrels per day, before the war. (Reporting by Jessica Donati; Editing by Anthony Barker)