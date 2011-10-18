GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, euro dip amid political, economic uncertainty
* Graphic: World FX rates in 2017 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh (Adds settled oil prices; updates throughout; adds higher gold prices)
TRIPOLI Oct 18 A strike at Waha Oil, a U.S. joint venture in Libya, has resumed after an initial agreement between the workforce and the state oil company chief was overturned by the government, a workers' representative said on Tuesday.
The joint venture with American firms ConocoPhillips , Marathon and Amerada Hess produced around a quarter of Libya's oil, equivalent to around 400,000 barrels per day, before the war. (Reporting by Jessica Donati; Editing by Anthony Barker)
CHICAGO, Feb 6 Opponents of Peabody Energy Corp's reorganization plan have filed an emergency appeal against a key piece of the coal producer's proposal they say violates U.S. bankruptcy law by prematurely requiring creditors to promise support it.
TIRANA, Feb 6 Albanian rescue teams were still working on Monday to reach three Chinese mining engineers trapped since Saturday afternoon in a chrome mine at Bulqize after an explosion.