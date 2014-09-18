DUBAI, Sept 18 Abu Dhabi-listed investment firm
Waha Capital plans to buy back up to 10 percent of its
outstanding shares, pending regulatory approval, the company
said on Thursday without disclosing the price it would offer.
Waha said the programme, approved by its board on Wednesday,
would allow it to repurchase up to 194 million shares. The stock
closed at 3.15 dirhams in the last session, putting the
buy-back's potential cost at around 611 million dirhams ($166
million).
The buy-back will be carried out within 12 months of
approval by the Securities and Commodities Authority; purchased
shares will be held by the company as treasury shares, Waha
Capital said in a statement.
(1 US dollar = 3.6729 United Arab Emirates dirham)
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)