March 3 Shanghai Waigaoqiao Free Trade Zone Development Co Ltd

* Says 2013 preliminary net profit up 23.56 percent y/y at 544.5 million yuan ($88.61 million)

* Says profit up on land sales

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/hep37v

($1 = 6.1450 Chinese yuan)