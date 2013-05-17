UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
LONDON, May 17 (Reuters) * Waitrose says instructed lawyers earlier this week to get advice on
Morrisons /Ocado deal * Waitrose asks Morrisons/Ocado to see detail of contract, operating
arrangements to ensure no breach of its Ocado deal
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources