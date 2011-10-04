Fed issues revised scenarios for bank stress tests after error
WASHINGTON, Feb 10 The Federal Reserve on Friday issued revised macroeconomic scenarios for its 2017 stress testing programs to correct an error having to do with corporate yields.
* To build new distribution centre in north west England
* Part of a 1 bln stg investment drive over 3 years
LONDON, Oct 4 Upmarket British grocer Waitrose plans to build a distribution centre in north west England, creating around 600 jobs, it said on Tuesday.
The chain, part of the employee-owned John Lewis Partnership, said the new centre in Chorley, Lancashire, was part of its target to invest around 1 billion pounds ($1.5 billion) over the next three years opening about 100 stores.
The new 360,000 square foot warehouse will be up and running by autumn 2012, it added.
Waitrose, with 264 stores across Britain, has outpaced sales growth at larger rivals in recent years, helped by the resilience of its more affluent customer base to the pressure on British household budgets and by a trend towards premium foods as shoppers eat out less in restaurants. ($1 = 0.646 British Pounds) (Reporting by Mark Potter; Editing by Erica Billingham)
NEW YORK, Feb 10 A key index of global equity markets rose to a 20-month high on Friday, with Wall Street shares hitting records for a second straight day, as investors continued to bask in the afterglow of U.S. President Donald Trump's promise of tax reform.
JAKARTA/TORONTO, Feb 10 Freeport-McMoRan Inc said on Friday that an export ban remains in place at its copper mine in Indonesia, the world's second-biggest, because it has not yet reached agreement with the government on a new mining permit.