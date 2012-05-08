May 8 Canada's Wajax Corp, an
industrial equipment distributor, reported a higher
first-quarter profit, helped by strong performance at all its
three segments.
For the quarter ended March 31, net income rose to C$17.1
million ($17.2 million), or C$1.01 per share, from C$12.8
million, or 76 Canadian cents per share, a year ago.
Revenue jumped 18 percent to C$358.1 million.
Sales from its industrial components segment increased 16
percent to C$93.3 million, helped mainly by strong demand from
the energy sector in western Canada.
Shares of the Mississauga, Ontario-based company, which also
operates in the equipment and the power systems segments, closed
at C$49.99 on Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. The stock
has gained a fifth of its value over the past three months.
($1 = 0.9960 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Maneesha Tiwari in Bangalore; Editing by Maju
Samuel)