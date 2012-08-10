Aug 10 Industrial equipment distributor Wajax
Corp's quarterly profit rose 12 percent on higher
demand from construction and mining industries but the company
said growth would be modest for the full year as oil and gas
drilling activities slow down in western Canada.
Net income rose to C$18.5 million ($18.65 million), or
C$1.09 per share, from C$16.5 million, or 98 Canadian cents per
share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 16 percent to C$386.6 million.
Equipment segment revenue rose 29 percent to C$212.3 million
while that from industrial components segment rose 5 percent to
C$94 million.
Revenue from power systems segment was flat at C$81.8
million due to a softening energy sector in western Canada and
lower margins at its Ontario division.
Shares of the Mississauga, Ontario-based company were down 2
percent at C$50.25 on Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
($1 = 0.9918 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Krithika Krishnamurthy in Bangalore; Editing by
Don Sebastian)