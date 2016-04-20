(Corrects paragraph 5 to "dollar" from "Japanese yen")
April 20 Wal-Mart Stores Inc said on
Wednesday it will shrink its board by three members to 12,
bringing it closer to U.S. corporate norms in a move the largest
U.S. retailer hopes would allow it to respond more nimbly to
rapid market changes.
The change will take place after Wal-Mart's annual
shareholders' meeting on June 3, it said in a statement.
The revamp includes the retirement of Jim Walton, 67, the
youngest son of the late Wal-Mart founder Sam Walton, after 11
years on the board, the retailer said. His son Steuart, 34, has
been nominated for a seat on the board.
Also departing are Aida Alvarez, a former member of U.S.
President Bill Clinton's cabinet, retail industry veteran Roger
Corbett, and Mike Duke, who was Wal-Mart's president and chief
executive from 2009 to 2014.
Wal-Mart, which posted a double-digit profit decline last
year as the dollar appreciated and costs rose as it hiked
entry-level wages, said a smaller board would lead to better and
faster decision-making.
The average board size for companies in the Standard &
Poor's 500 index was 10.8 last year, according to the Spencer
Stuart board index.
"The changes we are making are designed to maximize our
effectiveness as we adapt to ever-evolving customer
requirements," James Cash, the board's lead independent
director, said in the statement.
Both Alvarez, 66, a member of the auditing committee, and
Corbett, 73, the former CEO of Australian retailer Woolworths
Ltd, had been on the board for a decade, the normal tenure for
independent directors, Wal-Mart said.
Duke's departure two years after leaving the CEO post is
also in line with historical standards, the company said.
Wal-Mart also said on Wednesday that CEO Doug McMillon's
total compensation last year was valued at $19.8 million, up
from $19.4 million in 2014.
(Reporting by Nathan Layne in Chicago; Editing by Richard
Chang)