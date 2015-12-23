SAO PAULO Dec 23 Wal-Mart Stores Inc is
considering closing about 30 stores and renting some of its
property in Brazil next year, Brazilian newspaper Valor
Econômico reported on Wednesday, as the world's largest retailer
looks to exit poor-performing markets.
Wal-Mart declined to comment directly about store closings,
telling Reuters it is "constantly reviewing its portfolio and
making decisions based on what's best for the business and
clients." Valor did not identify the source of its story.
Two months ago Chief Executive Officer Doug McMillon pledged
to review Wal-Mart's global store base to eliminate
underperforming units. It has begun selling noncore businesses
in Latin America, including property in Chile and a restaurant
chain in Mexico.
If implemented, the decision could shutter about 5 percent
of Brazil's current store base in Brazil, the newspaper noted.
Wal-Mart has 588 stores in the country, it said on its website.
Wal Mart is also considering leasing part of some stores to
home furnishings retailers in several regions across Brazil to
generate additional revenue, Valor said.
Lagging behind rivals Casino Guichard Perrachon & Cie's GPA
SA and Carrefour SA in Brazil, Latin
America's largest economy, Wal-Mart has over the past four years
cut prices that along with rising wage and operating costs have
eroded profitability, analysts said.
Net sales in Brazil fell 0.4 percent in the third quarter,
below the performance of GPA and Carrefour, Valor reported,
adding that sales at stores open at least a year fell 0.6
percent in the period.
Wal Mart rose 0.6 percent in New York to $60.94.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Jeffrey
Benkoe)