April 23 The California State Teachers' Retirement System (CalSTRS), which currently holds over 5.5 million shares of Wal-Mart Stores, will continue to keep its exposure to the retail giant hit by bribery allegations "until we find out what happens," CalSTRS' director of corporate governance said on Monday.

Anne Sheehan told Reuters in a telephone interview: "Allegations like this are very serious and we expect the company with the board involved and proper board oversight to get to the bottom of these allegations as quickly as possible."

The New York Times reported on Saturday that Wal-Mart de Mexico <W ALMEXV.MX> , which is 69 percent owned by Wal-Mart Stories Inc, had orchestrated a widespread bribery campaign in 2005 to win market dominance. The investigative article alleged that senior Wal-Mart executives knew about the matter and tried to cover it up.

Wal-Mart said in a statement on Saturday that it was "deeply concerned" about the allegations in the Times report and began an investigation into its compliance with anti-bribery laws last autumn. (Reporting By Sam Forgione; Editing by Gary Hill)