SHANGHAI Oct 17 Two executives of Wal-Mart Stores Inc's China operation, including its head, have resigned, the company said in a statement on Monday.

Chief executive Ed Chan has resigned for personal reasons, it said.

Clara Wong, senior vice president of People of Walmart China, has also stepped down, it said without giving further details.

Wal-Mart has temporarily closed over a dozen stores in a city in western China over accusations that Wal-Mart mislabelled ordinary pork as organic over the past two years. (Reporting by Kazunori Takada; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)