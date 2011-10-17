* Latest setback in China for world's largest retailer
By Melanie Lee and Donny Kwok
SHANGHAI/HONG KONG, Oct 17 The head of Wal-Mart
Stores Inc's China business has resigned citing personal
reasons, after the world's largest retailer ran into trouble
with Chinese authorities leading to store closures and employee
detentions.
The departure of China CEO Ed Chan, along with Senior Vice
President of Human Resources Clara Wong, is another setback for
Wal-Mart which is facing stiff competition from local firms in
the strategically important market.
The company, which recently celebrated its 15th anniversary
in China, closed more than a dozen stores in central
China last week following allegations they sold regular pork as
organic pork over the past two years.
Authorities in Chongqing have arrested two Walmart China
employees and detained 37 others over the incident.
Both resignations announced on Monday were for personal
reasons and had "no correlation" with the investigations in
Chongqing, Walmart Asia spokesman Anthony Rose said.
"We have used the last few days to put in place corrective
actions in our stores," Rose said, adding that the stores would
reopen by Oct. 25.
This is the second round of top-management resignations at
Walmart China in less than five months. In May, its chief
financial officer and chief operating officer resigned "to
explore other opportunities", the company had said.
"It's really hard to say whether this (Monday's
resignations) is a consequence of that (pork
scandal) ," said Torsten Stocker, a China retail analyst
with Monitor Group.
"It might be, but I think at the end of the day, it is still
not clear what really happened in Chongqing," he said.
"Obviously what happened in Chongqing is impacting their
business in Chongqing and presumably ought to be having some
impact on the grand overall business. Any type of leadership
change like this, it's never a good thing."
STRUGGLE IN CHINA
After entering China in 1996, Wal-Mart's expansion gathered
steam in 2007 when it bought a 35 percent stake in Taiwanese
hypermarket chain Trust-Mart. It has 353 stores in the mainland.
Wal-Mart's market share in hypermarkets was 11.2 percent in
2010, in second place after China's Sun Art , but
spending for the expansion has weighed on its profitability.
Wal-Mart's problem is that it is trying to compete with
domestic chains on price, said Shaun Rein, managing director at
Shanghai-based China Market Research Group.
"If your strategy is 'cheaper than Chinese companies', you
are never going to win the market," Rein said.
"But that is what Wal-Mart is trying to do. The strategy is
all wrong since the very beginning, and that is why it has never
been profitable here."
Wal-Mart competes with French hypermarket chain Carrefour
, Britain's Tesco , Germany's Metro AG
, China's Sun Art and China Resources Enterprise
.
China's hypermarket sector is forecast to grow at a
compounded annual rate of 10.1 percent between 2010 and 2015,
according to Euromonitor. But price competition is particularly
tough in that segment.
Walmart Asia CEO Scott Price, who will also serve as interim
China head, said China was a strong market for the group.
"China is a very important market for Wal-Mart and China's
12th five-year plan will provide strong opportunities to the
retail industry," Scott said in a statement on Monday.
FIRMS UNDER SCRUTINY
Major Western firms are under scrutiny from China's state
media and face criticism over issues including food safety and
garment quality. Some executives complain privately that their
companies are subject to stricter enforcement than local firms.
This summer, oil company ConocoPhillips was roundly
criticised by Chinese media over a June oil spill off China's
east coast. The State Oceanic Administration has threatened to
sue ConocoPhillips, but not its state-owned partner, CNOOC
.
Last week, European luxury group Gucci said it had replaced
two managers in southern China after former workers at a store
released an open letter alleging employee abuse.
"Walmart's problems are similar to other rivals,
particularly the foreign operators, including competition for
staff," said Alex Wong, a director at Ample Finance Group.
"A relatively high (staff) turnover rate suggested that it
has some problem with its incentive plan in recruiting and
retaining sales people," Wong said.
