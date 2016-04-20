April 20 Wal-Mart Stores Inc Chief
Executive Doug McMillon's pay rose slightly to $19.8 million in
the year ended Jan. 31, a regulatory filing on Wednesday showed,
even as profit at the largest U.S. retailer fell on higher
costs.
The total compensation, which includes cash and stock,
compared with the $19.4 million he made the previous year,
according to the filing to the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission.
McMillon, 49, took over the top job at Wal-Mart in February
2014.
(Reporting by Nathan Layne in Chicago; Editing by Richard
Chang)