Jan 5 A supplier to Wal-Mart Stores Inc, the world's largest retailer, has recalled about 90,000 pounds of beef products that may be "contaminated with extraneous wood materials", the U.S. Agriculture Department said in a release on its website.

The recall involves Sam's Choice Black Angus Vidalia Onion brand beef patties supplied by the Minnesota-based Huisken Meat Company, according to the release dated Monday. Sam's Choice products are sold exclusively in Wal-Mart stores.

There have been no confirmed reports of illness from consuming the product, according to the release.

Wal-Mart has told its stores to pull and destroy the product, a company spokesman said, adding that customers who had purchased the item could return it for a refund.

No one at Huisken Meat could be immediately reached for comment.

The recalled items were produced between Nov. 19, 2015 and Dec. 9, 2015 with use-by dates in May and June of 2016. (Reporting by Nathan Layne in Chicago; Editing by Alan Crosby)