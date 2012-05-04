(Corrects name of newspaper in 3rd paragraph to New York Times,
not New Times)
SAN FRANCISCO May 3 The second largest U.S.
public pension fund said on Thursday it had sued current and
former executives and board members at Wal-Mart Stores Inc,
alleging bribery and a cover-up in the company's expansion in
Mexico.
The $153 billion California State Teachers' Retirement
System (CalSTRS), which holds more than 5.3 million shares of
Wal-Mart Stores Inc, said in a statement it had filed
the derivative lawsuit in Delaware on behalf of the company.
The lawsuit is based on a story that appeared last month in
The New York Times that reported Wal-Mart de Mexico
, which is 69 percent owned by Wal-Mart,
orchestrated a widespread bribery campaign to win market
dominance.
The article alleged senior Wal-Mart executives knew about
the matter and tried to cover it up.
Wal-Mart was not immediately available for comment about the
CalSTRS suit.
"By utilizing the derivative action, CalSTRS is seeking to
remedy the damages sustained by Wal-Mart as a result of alleged
gross misconduct by Wal-Mart's executive officers and
directors," CalSTRS Chief Executive Officer Jack Ehnes said in
the statement.
"The focus of this action, unprecedented in CalSTRS history,
is corporate governance reform to ensure that similar misconduct
is not repeated in the future," Ehnes said. "We need truly
independent directors who will set the right tone from the top."
The pension fund has retained the law firms of Girard Gibbs
Llp and Labaton Sucharow Llp for the lawsuit, which was filed in
the Court of Chancery in Wilmington, Delaware.
(Reporting By Jim Christie; Editing by Paul Tait)