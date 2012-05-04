* Wal-Mart has received and is reviewing lawsuit -spokesman
* Defendants named include CEO Michael Duke, among others
(Adds company comment, comment from lawsuit, background)
By Jim Christie
SAN FRANCISCO, May 3 The second largest U.S.
public pension fund said on Thursday it had sued current and
former executives and board members at Wal-Mart Stores Inc
, alleging bribery and a cover-up in the company's
expansion in Mexico.
The $153 billion California State Teachers' Retirement
System (CalSTRS), which holds more than 5.3 million shares of
Wal-Mart Stores Inc, said in a statement it had filed the
derivative lawsuit in Delaware on behalf of the company.
The lawsuit is based on a story that appeared last month in
the New York Times that reported Wal-Mart de Mexico
, which is 69 percent owned by Wal-Mart,
orchestrated a widespread bribery campaign to win market
dominance.
The article alleged senior Wal-Mart executives knew about
the matter and tried to cover it up.
"By utilizing the derivative action, CalSTRS is seeking to
remedy the damages sustained by Wal-Mart as a result of alleged
gross misconduct by Wal-Mart's executive officers and
directors," CalSTRS Chief Executive Officer Jack Ehnes said in
the statement.
"The focus of this action, unprecedented in CalSTRS history,
is corporate governance reform to ensure that similar misconduct
is not repeated in the future," Ehnes said. "We need truly
independent directors who will set the right tone from the top."
The pension fund has retained the law firms of Girard Gibbs
Llp and Labaton Sucharow Llp for the lawsuit, which was filed in
the Court of Chancery in Wilmington, Delaware.
Defendants named in the lawsuit include Michael Duke,
Wal-Mart's chief executive and a board member, H. Lee Scott Jr.,
a board member and Duke's predecessor as chief executive, and
Eduardo Castro-Wright, chief executive of Walmex until 2005,
when he was named chief executive of Wal-Mart Stores USA.
A Wal-Mart spokesman said the company has received and is
reviewing the lawsuit.
"We take our responsibility to our shareholders very
seriously," the spokesman said. "We are reviewing the lawsuit
closely and are thoroughly investigating the issues that have
been raised."
Wal-Mart Stores is under investigation over accusations its
Mexican subsidiary bribed local officials for years to build its
business there.
The world's largest retailer has shed billions of dollars in
market value since the allegations first surfaced last month,
prompting the official inquiry as well as several lawsuits back
home. The company's shares, which lost almost 4 percent in
April, closed at around $59 Thursday on the New York Stock
Exchange.
If the allegations are true, Wal-Mart may have violated the
U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA), which forbids bribes
to foreign government officials, and run afoul of Sarbanes-Oxley
rules that require corporate gatekeepers to report material
violations of securities laws.
Legal and retail experts also raised concerns about Duke and
Scott, who were among senior executives allegedly aware of the
situation, according to the New York Times.
CalSTR's lawsuit contends an internal probe by Wal-Mart
found evidence as far back as late 2005 that Walmex had violated
Mexican and U.S. laws, but then-CEO Scott blasted the
investigating team for being "overly aggressive".
Days after his comments, Wal-Mart management shifted control
of the inquiry to Walmex's general counsel, who exonerated
executives mentioned in the initial probe, according to CalSTRS'
lawsuit.
The pension fund accuses Wal-Mart of keeping mum about those
events until company executives learned the New York Times was
asking questions about Mexico in December 2011, when the company
announced it was investigating matters related to FCPA without
elaborating.
"The Board's prolonged failure to address detailed and
credible allegations of criminal activity undertaken with the
tacit or express consent of current and former senior corporate
officials, and the complicity of the Company's highest level
executives in shutting down any investigation into those
allegations, is causing and will continue to cause the Company
substantial harm," CalSTRS said in its lawsuit.
(Additional reporting by Edwin Chan; Editing by Paul Tait and
Himani Sarkar)