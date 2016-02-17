BRIEF-Taseko Mines says new, long-term agreement was ratified by unionized employees at Gibraltar
* Announce that a new, long-term agreement was ratified by its unionized employees at Gibraltar
Feb 17 Wal-Mart Stores is planning to create hundreds of new management positions over the next three years to bolster the offering of fresh food in its U.S. stores, people familiar with the matter said.
Wal-Mart has already hired 30 of the new field managers, the people said.
A Wal-Mart spokesman confirmed that it was hiring new managers for fresh food but declined to disclose details. (Reporting by Nathan Layne in Chicago; Editing by Chris Reese)
* Announce that a new, long-term agreement was ratified by its unionized employees at Gibraltar
NEW YORK, April 12 The sculptor of Wall Street's "Charging Bull" statue is seeing red over New York City's decision to keep in place the "Fearless Girl" statue that now stares it down, saying his legal rights were violated.