Feb 17 Wal-Mart Stores is planning to create hundreds of new management positions over the next three years to bolster the offering of fresh food in its U.S. stores, people familiar with the matter said.

Wal-Mart has already hired 30 of the new field managers, the people said.

A Wal-Mart spokesman confirmed that it was hiring new managers for fresh food but declined to disclose details. (Reporting by Nathan Layne in Chicago; Editing by Chris Reese)