JOHANNESBURG/CAPE TOWN Oct 20 South Africa's Competition Appeal Court started hearing an appeal by the government on Thursday aimed at overturning or attaching more conditions to Wal-Mart's $2.4 billion acquisition of Massmart

South Africa's anti-trust regulator, the Competition Tribunal, in May approved Wal-Mart Stores Inc in its bid for 51 percent of discounter Massmart Holdings with limited conditions, prompting the government and a union to launch separate appeals.

The government challenge will likely be heard first by the Competition Appeal Court sitting in Cape Town, followed by a separate but linked appeal by the South Africa Commerical, Catering and Allied Workers Union (SACCAWU).

Here are some questions and answers about the appeals and what could happen next:

WHO IS CHALLENGING THE APPROVAL OF THE DEAL?

* The Department of Economic Development

* The Department of Trade and Industry

* The Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries

* The South African Commercial, Catering and Allied Workers' Union (SACCAWU)

WHY ARE THEY CHALLENGING?

The three government department have long opposed the deal. The government believes that without strict conditions on local procurement, Wal-Mart's entry would lead to a flood of cheap imports that would undermine domestic manufacturers and lead to further job losses in a country with 25 percent unemployment.

The state's lawsuit centres on procedural issues during the week-long hearing in May. The government said the tribunal did not give it access to critical Wal-Mart documents.

The government also says the timetable of the hearing impeded thorough cross examination of witnesses.

SACCAWU argues that the Tribunal erroneously approved the transaction with conditions that did not adequately address concerns about job losses and competition.

WHAT ARE THE CONDITIONS?

When it approved the deal in May, the Tribunal stipulated Wal-Mart should not cut jobs for two years, honour existing labour agreements, give new hiring preference to about 500 workers fired by Massmart in 2010 and set up a 100 million rand fund to develop local suppliers.

WHAT IS WAL-MART'S REBUTTAL?

Wal-Mart says the Tribunal's four conditions adequately address the government and union fears on jobs and local suppliers.

Wal-Mart also argues since the government failed to raise its concerns about Tribunal procedures before and during the hearing, it is now bound by its procedures.

WHAT COULD HAPPEN NEXT?

If the government gets its way, the deal could be sent back to the Competition Tribunal for another hearing or the court could approve it on condition that Wal-Mart commits to procurement targets.

"The review application brought by government seeks to have the matter remitted back to the tribunal," Heather Irvine, a lawyer representing the government, told reporters at a briefing on Wednesday.

If SACCAWU's separate appeal is upheld, the merger could be rejected or approved with rejigged and additional conditions that include compelling Wal-Mart to hire only union members.

The court could also rule in favour of Wal-Mart by dismissing the appeals and ordering the state and the union to pay legal costs.

WHEN IS JUDGEMENT EXPECTED?

The court, which has reserved the third day of the hearing in case the initial two are not enough, is likely to rule closer to the end of year or early next year, Irvine said.

WHAT ARE THE LONG-TERM IMPLICATIONS FOR SOUTH AFRICA?

The deal was a test case for major foreign investment in South Africa, which has the continent's deepest capital markets but where unions are in a coalition with the ruling African National Congress.

Although few analysts believe the court would rule in favour of the government or the union, such a decision could tarnish the country's image as an investor-friendly emerging market. (Editing by David Dolan and David Cowell)