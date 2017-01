MEXICO CITY Dec 7 Retailer Wal-Mart de Mexico will invest some $1.3 billion in logistics, the company's Chief Executive Guilherme Loureiro said on Wednesday.

A large part of the investment would be over the next three years including in back-end infrastructure, Loureiro said, adding that it would create some 10,000 new jobs directly. (Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom)