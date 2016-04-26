BRIEF-Fiat Chrysler CEO says car industry consolidation still important
April 14 Fiat Chrysler Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne says:
MEXICO CITY, April 26 Mexico's biggest retailer, Wal-Mart de Mexico, reported a 29.9 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Tuesday.
Wal-Mart de Mexico posted a net profit of 6.719 billion pesos ($389 million) in the January-March period, up from 5.175 billion pesos in the year-earlier period.
($1 = 17.29 pesos at the end of March.)
WASHINGTON, April 14 U.S. retail sales fell for a second straight month in March and consumer prices dropped for the first time in just over a year, supporting views that the economy lost significant momentum in the first quarter.