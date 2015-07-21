(Adds results details and comparisons)
MEXICO CITY, July 21 Mexico's biggest retailer,
Wal-Mart de Mexico, on Tuesday reported moderate
growth in revenue and earnings from continuing operations after
selling some of its businesses last year.
Earnings from continuing operations was 5.4 billion pesos
($337 million), up 5.3 percent.
Revenue climbed about 10 percent, in line with expectations,
to 114.4 billion pesos, as sales at stores in Mexico open at
least a year (same-store sales) climbed 5.4 percent and the
company has opened 19 new stores this year.
Walmex had struggled in the last year against tough
competition and weak consumer spending in Mexico, and last year
offloaded its restaurant business and its bank to focus on its
core supermarket business.
On a net basis, the company reported a profit of 6.81
billion pesos ($434 million), compared with a profit of nearly
10.42 billion pesos in the year-earlier period, as a result of
the divestments.
Earnings also came in below analysts' expectations of a net
profit of 7.086 billion pesos, according to a Reuters poll of
five analysts.
($1 = 15.695 pesos at end June)
