Sept 9 Wal-Mart de Mexico, Mexico's biggest
retailer, expects sales to hold up in the second half of the
year and does not plan to raise prices despite a slump in the
peso, the company's chief executive said on Wednesday.
Walmex CEO Enrique Ostale told a conference in
New York that rising remittances sent to Mexicans had helped
lift sales this year.
"We expect the second half to be relatively strong," Ostale
said, according to a webcast of his speech on the company's
website.
Walmex's sales at stores open over a year were up 5.4
percent in the first eight months of 2015 compared with the same
period last year. Total sales were up 7.4 percent for the
period.
Ostale took over in December after the company saw its
same-store sales slide over the past two years.
Ostale said the company could absorb the costs associated
with a weaker peso, noting that imports are minimal, and that it
had purchased much of its expected year-end inventory ahead of
time.
Mexico's peso is down more than 20 percent since the
middle of last year, and some companies have been saying they
will need to raise prices soon.
