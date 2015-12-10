* Feature introduced in select U.S. stores
* Expected to be available nationwide by H1 2016
* Wal-Mart does not support Apple Pay
(Adds company comments, analyst comment, details, background)
By Sruthi Ramakrishnan and Nandita Bose
Dec 10 Wal-Mart Stores Inc launched its
own mobile payment service Walmart Pay on Thursday, potentially
dealing a sharp blow to the ambitions of a mobile wallet the
company had been co-developing with a consortium of retailers.
The mobile payments space in the U.S. has seen a flurry of
new launches and partnerships in the past year but has failed to
gain traction as customer and merchant adoption have been
sluggish.
CurrentC - whose developers included Wal-Mart, Target Corp
and Best Buy Co Inc among others - was likely to
prove strong competition to Apple Inc's Apple Pay
because it was developed as a single payment solution that could
be used at many retailers and integrate their loyalty programs.
But years of delay, a data breach and management changes
hurt its prospects. An increasingly bigger worry for CurrentC is
the end of its exclusive partnership with most of its members,
which means they can now accept other mobile payment options at
their stores.
Best Buy and Rite Aid already accept Apple
Pay and Alphabet Inc's Android Pay. Target accepts
Apple Pay in its mobile app and a company spokesman said it is
exploring additional mobile wallet options without giving
details.
A spokesman for CurrentC said that despite the launch of
Walmart Pay, Wal-Mart, the world's largest retailer, continues
to be a "strong and supportive partner" and they are working on
a national launch of that service with the retailer as its
partner.
A survey released by data firm InfoScout found Apple Pay use
to be at its lowest rate since the firm started tracking it.
Shoppers used it this past Black Friday for only 2.7 percent of
eligible transactions.
"There has been a lot of hype and advertising in this space
but there are no clear winners ... market share is still up for
grabs," said Kevin Grieve, partner and head of the North
American cards and payments practice at Strategy&, part of
PricewaterhouseCoopers.
Walmart Pay, which will be a part of the retailer's mobile
application, will be available on Apple and Android devices and
allow payments with any major credit, debit, pre-paid or Walmart
gift cards, the company said.
Walmart Pay requires customers to choose the payment option
within the retailer's mobile app at a checkout counter, activate
their phone camera and scan the code displayed at the register
after which an e-receipt will be sent to the app.
Walmart Pay was introduced in select U.S. stores and is
expected to be available nationwide by the first half of 2016.
The service will also allow adding other payment options such as
mobile wallets in the future.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru and Nandita Bose
in Chicago; Additional reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru;
Editing by Maju Samuel and Alan Crosby)