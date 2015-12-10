UPDATE 3-South Africa's Gordhan returns, says "let's wait and see" on sacking
* Gordhan case against Guptas starts (Recasts with Gordhan's arrival)
Dec 10 Wal-Mart Stores Inc's marketing head Stephen Quinn is expected to retire in January, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the situation.
The company is planning to hire former Target Corp marketing chief, Michael Francis, as a consultant to revamp its marketing, the WSJ said, citing a person familiar with the situation. (on.wsj.com/1TDywKA)
Francis will initiate a broad revamp of Wal-Mart's marketing department and will likely work closely with Quinn's eventual successor, the newspaper said. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Gordhan case against Guptas starts (Recasts with Gordhan's arrival)
LONDON, March 28 Barclays is in exclusive talks to sell its stake in Barclays Bank of Zimbabwe to Malawi's First Merchant Bank, First Merchant Bank said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.