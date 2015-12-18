PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 4
April 4 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Dec 18 Wal-Mart Stores Inc named Tony Rogers as its U.S. marketing head, replacing Stephen Quinn, Bloomberg reported on Friday. (bloom.bg/1QxWEQZ)
Wal-Mart had said last week that Quinn would retire in January. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
April 3 A Democratic political consultant and Fox News contributor on Monday sued the network and its former chairman, Roger Ailes, accusing them of denying her a permanent hosting job after she rebuffed Ailes' sexual advances.