Nov 24 A U.S. investigation into potential
foreign bribery by Wal-Mart Stores Inc has unearthed
evidence of possible misconduct by the company in Brazil, the
Wall Street Journal reported, citing documents and people
familiar with the matter.
Federal authorities are investigating $500,000 in payments
they believe ultimately went to an individual hired to obtain
government permits for building two stores in Brasília, Brazil's
capital, between 2009 and 2012, the newspaper said, citing an
investigative document. (on.wsj.com/1lIf8kK).
The focus on payments in Brazil marks a new development in a
years-long investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice into
potential misconduct by Wal-Mart in some overseas markets. In
addition to Brazil, the department has been investigating
potential violations of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act by the
retailer in China, India and Mexico.
Wal-Mart spokesman Greg Hitt said in an emailed statement
that the company was cooperating with the government on the
matter. "For Walmart, compliance with the US Foreign Corrupt
Practices Act (FCPA) and other anti-corruption laws is a key
priority," Hitt said.
The Justice Department declined to comment
Lawyers from the U.S. Department of Justice and Securities
and Exchange Commission, as well as agents from the Federal
Bureau of Investigation and the Internal Revenue Service, went
to Brazil earlier this month to interview witnesses in
coordination with local prosecutors, the Wall Street Journal
said.
Prosecutors are also examining whether senior employees at
Wal-Mart in Brazil at the time knew of and approved of the
suspected payments. The investigation is at an early stage and
it is not clear if charges will be brought, the paper said.
The report comes a month after the Wall Street Journal
reported that a federal probe into allegations of corruption at
Wal-Mart's Mexico operations found few major offenses and was
likely to result in a much smaller case than initially expected.
That probe was sparked after the New York Times reported in 2012
that Wal-Mart de Mexico (Walmex) had engaged in a multi-year
campaign of bribery to build its business there.
The recent developments also come after Chief Executive Doug
McMillon told investors last month that he planned to review the
company's global assets, a comment that sparked speculation he
may look to pull out of one or more of the 27 countries in which
it operates outside the United States. The retailer's
international operations have struggled recently, in part due to
a stronger dollar, as well as tough economic conditions in some
markets like Brazil, where inflation and high unemployment have
hurt sales.
Federal prosecutors have evidence of Wal-Mart employees
discussing the hiring of a person believed to have previously
held a government position in order to obtain the permits, the
Wall Street Journal said, citing a written request for
assistance sent by Justice Department officials to their
counterparts in Brazil. Prosecutors also have evidence Wal-Mart
made the payments indirectly through contractors, although it is
not clear they have proof it was a bribe, the newspaper said.
