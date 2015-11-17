Nov 17 Wal-Mart Stores Inc reported stronger-than-expected quarterly earnings on Tuesday as it booked its fifth straight gain in same-store U.S. sales, sending its shares more than 2 percent higher in premarket trading.

Net profit attributable to Wal-Mart fell to $3.304 billion, or $1.03 per share, in the third quarter ended on Oct 31 from $3.711 billion, or $1.15 per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected 98 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.