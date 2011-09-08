CHICAGO, Sept 8 Wal-Mart Stores Inc has
hired the former head of Russia's biggest food retailer X5
(PJPq.L) Lev Khasis as a senior vice-president and chief
leverage officer, a spokeswoman for the company said on
Thursday, an indication that firm has yet to abandon long-held
plans for an entry into Russia.
Wal-Mart, the world's biggest retailer, has been talking
about breaking into the Russian market for years, but appeared
to have given up in December when it closed its Moscow office
due to a lack of acquisition opportunities.
Khasis, who grew X5 by acquisition into a Russian market
leader with $11 billion in annual sales, left the company in
March after five years.
The Wal-Mart spokeswoman said Khasis would be based at the
company's headquarters in Bentonville, Arkansas, reporting to
international chief executive Doug McMillon.
(Reporting By Jessica Wohl, Writing by John Bowker and Maria
Kiselyova, Editing by Alfred Kueppers)