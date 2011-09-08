CHICAGO, Sept 8 Wal-Mart Stores Inc has hired the former head of Russia's biggest food retailer X5 (PJPq.L) Lev Khasis as a senior vice-president and chief leverage officer, a spokeswoman for the company said on Thursday, an indication that firm has yet to abandon long-held plans for an entry into Russia.

Wal-Mart, the world's biggest retailer, has been talking about breaking into the Russian market for years, but appeared to have given up in December when it closed its Moscow office due to a lack of acquisition opportunities.

Khasis, who grew X5 by acquisition into a Russian market leader with $11 billion in annual sales, left the company in March after five years.

The Wal-Mart spokeswoman said Khasis would be based at the company's headquarters in Bentonville, Arkansas, reporting to international chief executive Doug McMillon.

