BRIEF-Gibraltar Growth Corp acquires LXR for $82.5 mln
* Gibraltar Growth Corporation announces the proposed acquisition of LXR Produits de luxe international as its qualifying acquisition
CHICAGO May 12 Wal-Mart Stores said on Thursday that it was cutting the delivery time to 2 days from 3 days for a pilot, unlimited shipping program it is testing as it taps a recently built network of massive, e-commerce fulfillment centers.
The retailer also said it was lowering the annual fee for the shipping program by $1 to $49. The pilot program was started last year in part to counter the growth of an unlimited shipping plan offered by rival Amazon.com Inc. (reporting by Nathan Layne in Chicago; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Gibraltar Growth Corporation announces the proposed acquisition of LXR Produits de luxe international as its qualifying acquisition
April 13 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday: