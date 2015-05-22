(Adds industry context, response from animal rights groups)
By P.J. Huffstutter and Nathan Layne
CHICAGO May 22 Wal-Mart Stores Inc is
pressing meat, seafood, dairy and egg suppliers to reduce the
use of antibiotics, becoming the first large retailer to take
such a public stand against the excessive use of drugs in
raising farm animals.
The voluntary guidelines announced on Friday would limit
suppliers to using antibiotics to treat and prevent disease, and
not for promoting growth, a controversial practice by livestock
producers. The move comes as concern is growing that over-use of
antibiotics in animals can spawn drug-resistant superbugs,
endangering human health.
Wal-Mart, the country's biggest food retailer, is also
telling suppliers not to raise animals in gestation crates or in
other conditions considered inhumane.
The retailer is asking suppliers to its roughly 5,200
Wal-Mart and Sam's Club stores in the United States to publicly
disclose their use of antibiotics and treatment of animals on an
annual basis.
In March McDonald's Corp said in two years its U.S.
restaurants would stop buying chicken raised with human
antibiotics, marking the first time a major U.S. company had
taken concrete action and set a timetable to it. Bulk retailer
Costco Wholesale Corp, a Wal-Mart rival, has said it
was working with suppliers to phase out chicken and livestock
raised with antibiotics that are used to fight human infections.
But Wal-Mart's move is the most significant by a retailer so
far, advocates said. Since it controls a quarter of the U.S.
grocery market, the guidelines will likely ripple through the
entire food supply chain and prompt rivals to follow suit.
"They're the first ones who have asked for this sort of data
and to make it public. We haven't gotten that from anyone else,
including the U.S. government," said Gail Hansen, senior officer
for Pew Charitable Trusts' antibiotic resistance project.
"Because of its size, Wal-Mart can drive the industry on
this and they can do more," said Susan Vaughn Grooters, policy
analyst with the nonprofit group Keep Antibiotics Working.
In 2013 the U.S. Food and Drug Administration released
guidelines for drug makers and agricultural companies to
voluntarily phase out antibiotics as a growth enhancer in
livestock.
But the extent to which U.S. meat producers are using such
drugs is unclear. The U.S. Agriculture Department is planning to
begin collecting more detailed data on antibiotics used on
farms, a potential precursor to setting targets for reducing use
of the drugs in animals.
Wal-Mart said its move was rooted in consumer demand. It
cited an internal study showing that 77 percent of its customers
would increase their trust and 66 percent were more likely to
shop from a retailer that ensures humane treatment of livestock.
"Our customers want to know more about how their food is
grown and raised, and where it comes from. As the nation's
largest grocer, Walmart is committed to using our strengths to
drive transparency and improvement across the supply chain,"
Kathleen McLaughlin, senior vice president of Walmart
sustainability, said in a statement.
Wal-Mart told suppliers it wanted them to adhere to the
"five principles" of animal welfare, a set of guidelines that
includes ensuring animals are not starved, have sufficient space
to move, and do not suffer mental distress.
The advocacy group Mercy for Animals said Wal-Mart's
"historic" move came after protests and its release of
hidden-camera videos exposing animal abuse at pork suppliers of
the retail chain.
Wayne Pacelle, president of the Humane Society of the United
States, said the news reflected "game-changing progress" but
urged Wal-Mart to set a deadline for suppliers to implement the
changes.
Some meat and chicken suppliers have already begun shifting
their policies after McDonald's announcement, but others have
dug in their heels.
Tyson Foods Inc, the largest U.S. poultry producer,
said in April that it planned to eliminate the use of human
antibiotics in its chicken flocks by September 2017.
However, Sanderson Farms Inc, the third largest
U.S. poultry producer, said on Wednesday that it planned to
continue using antibiotics on its birds, partly because there
are no alternatives on the horizon for treating a deadly but
common gut disease.
Wal-Mart's rivals may also come under pressure to alter
their policies. Target Corp, one of the nation's top 10
grocers, said it requires that suppliers for its Simply Balanced
line of healthy food products use meat from animals raised
without antibiotics, hormones and steroids, and are vegetarian
fed. It does not impose the same limits on other food products.
(Reporting by PJ Huffstutter and Nathan Layne in Chicago;
Additional reporting by SruthiRamakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing
by Kirti Pandey and Richard Chang)