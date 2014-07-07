July 7 In an interview with Reuters on Monday,
Bill Simon, the president and chief executive officer of Walmart
U.S., said:
* That the hiring rebound reported by the U.S. Labor
Department is not translating into increased customer spending
in Wal-Mart stores;
* That the U.S. economy is 'not getting any better or worse'
for Wal-Mart's core customers;
* And that the response by Wal-Mart's core customers to the
'difficult' economic environment is 'not the best thing in the
world for a retailer.'
Further company coverage:
(Reporting by James B. Kelleher in Bentonville, Arkansas;
Editing by Chris Reese)