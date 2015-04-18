By Nathan Layne
| April 17
April 17 Some employees accused Wal-Mart Stores
Inc on Friday of closing a location in the Los Angeles
area for six months in retaliation for workers demanding for
better wages and benefits.
The largest U.S. retailer denied the accusation, saying it
was temporarily closing five stores in four states to address
recurring plumbing problems. The closures include a location in
Pico Rivera, California, that has been a center of protests by
workers in recent years.
A group of employees backed by the United Food and
Commercial Workers Union described the move as "retaliatory" in
a statement and said it would hold a news conference on Monday
to lay out its case. Wal-Mart had not requested any city
plumbing permits for the Pico Rivera store, the workers and city
officials said.
Pico Rivera City Manager Rene Bobadilla described the sudden
manner in which the company closed the store as "abnormal" but
said the city had offered its help to expedite the work needed
to be done to get the store open again.
"It's the first time I've encountered this. It is not a
normal thing to happen," Bobadilla said. He declined to comment
further on Wal-Mart's actions. "The only fact is they are saying
they have a sewer problem and they are going to be closed for
six months."
Bobadilla said he was focused on helping the 533 employees
impacted by the closure to find work and services.
Wal-Mart said in an emailed statement that it made the
decision to close the Pico Rivera location and four other stores
because they all required extensive repairs.
"Our goal, of course, as a business is to keep our stores
open and serving customers," the company said. "We understand
this decision has been difficult on our associates and our
customers and we aim to reopen these stores as soon as these
issues are resolved and improvements are made."
Wal-Mart recently announced plans to hike its minimum hourly
wage to at least $9 an hour nationally as part of a $1 billion
investment in better pay and benefits for its employees. That
move sparked several other retailers to raise wages, although
labor advocates have said they want more.
(Reporting by Nathan Layne in Chicago; Editing by Peter
Henderson and Lisa Shumaker)