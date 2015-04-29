* To build 115 new stores in China cities by 2017
* Some under-performing stores to close; e-commerce boost
* 'Aim to be integral part of China economy' - CEO
* Expansion push comes after China sales slowdown
By Matthew Miller and Adam Jourdan
BEIJING/SHANGHAI, April 29 Giant U.S. retailer
Wal-Mart Stores Inc plans to expand its footprint in
China by nearly a third by opening 115 new stores by 2017, the
firm's chief executive said, in a renewed push to lure China's
grocery shoppers despite slowing growth.
"Our aim is to become an integral part of China's economy,"
Chief Executive Doug McMillon said at a news conference in
Beijing on Wednesday. "China is a top priority."
Wal-Mart's new push in China comes as global supermarket
firms seek ways to tackle slowing growth in the world's
second-biggest economy. Wal-Mart in February said its China net
sales declined 0.7 percent for the quarter ended Jan. 31, with
comparable same-store sales falling 2.3 percent.
As well as new stores to boost sales, the world's biggest
retailer will close some under-performing stores and seek to tap
into the faster-growing online grocery market through its
Yihaodian.com service. McMillon said he was excited by prospects
for a platform that offered 8 million products at end-2014, up
from just 18,000 items in 2011.
The Bentonville, Arkansas-based retailer said the 115 new
stores will be opened in cities such as Shanghai, Shenzhen and
Wuhan between 2015 to 2017, without saying how much it would
invest in the new outlets. It had 411 stores in China at the end
of January this year, according to its annual report: The
retailer said on Wednesday it will remodel more than 50 of these
this year at a cost of more than 370 million yuan ($60 million).
Scott Price, head of Wal-Mart's Asia operations, said the
retailer would close an unspecified number of poorly performing
stores after shutting 29 outlets in China last year. Commenting
on recent sales trends, Price said, "There is some softening in
retail sales but we've gained share ... in the hypermarket
channel."
Wal-Mart, France's Carrefour SA and Britain's
Tesco PLC have all seen sales growth slip over the last
five years, losing market share to local rivals, according to a
report published on Tuesday from consumer analytics firm Kantar
Worldpanel.
Average same-store sales growth dropped into negative
territory last year, according to an analysis of six major
grocers by consultancy OC&C.
CEO McMillon also addressed ongoing investigations into
Wal-Mart's accounting by the company itself and government
agencies. He said the company was investing in improving systems
and processes to bolster compliance with the U.S. Foreign
Corruption Practices Act.
"Being compliant with the law," McMillon said, "That's a
high priority for us." For the year ended Jan. 31, Walmart spent
$173 million on investigations and compliance programs, after
spending $282 million a year earlier.
($1 = 6.2035 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Writing by Brenda Goh; Editing by Kazunori Takada and Kenneth
Maxwell)