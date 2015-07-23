SHANGHAI, July 23 Wal-Mart Stores Inc
has taken full ownership of Chinese e-commerce firm
Yihaodian.com, buying out the 49 percent stake that it did not
already own to accelerate its push online, the U.S. retail giant
said on Thursday.
The investment will help Wal-Mart target China's
fast-growing online market at a time when largely brick and
mortar retailers are feeling the pinch of competition from
online rivals and a slowing of the world's second-largest
economy.
Wal-Mart's move also comes after China said last month it
will allow full foreign ownership of some e-commerce businesses,
with the goal of encouraging foreign investment and the
development and competitiveness of the sector.
"[Yihaodian's] local experience, combined with Walmart's
global sourcing and our strong local retail presence and supply
chain will allow us to deliver low prices on the products
customers need in new and exciting ways," Neil Ashe, head of
Wal-Mart's e-commerce division, said in a statement.
Wal-Mart, the world's largest retailer, added the purchase
of the stake would help accelerate its e-commerce business in
China and boost coordination between its physical and online
stores. It did not disclose the price paid for the stake, which
was bought from former executives and financial services group
Ping An.
Wal-Mart's Asia head Scott Price told Reuters earlier this
year that online retail was important to help tap China's
younger generations and that the firm would increasingly look to
weave together its online and offline presence in the market.
Wal-Mart, France's Carrefour SA and Britain's
Tesco PLC have all seen sales growth slip over the last
five years in China, losing market share to local rivals,
according to consumer analytics firm Kantar Worldpanel.
The U.S. retailer also announced on Thursday that company
insider Wang Lu will take the helm at Yihaodian. The e-commerce
firm's CEO and Chairman had quit earlier this month "to pursue
their next venture".
In 2012, Wal-Mart took control of Yihaodian by bumping up
its stake to 51 percent. Yihaodian, though, is dwarfed in China
by e-commerce leaders Alibaba Group Holding Ltd and
JD.com Inc.
