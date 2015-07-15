BEIJING/SHANGHAI, July 15 The CEO and Chairman
of Wal-Mart Stores Inc's Chinese e-commerce company
Yihaodian.com have quit "to pursue their next venture", the U.S.
retailer said on Wednesday, as it aims to grow a company still
far smaller than local rivals.
"Yihaodian co-founders, Chairman Gang Yu and CEO Junling Liu
have announced they are leaving Yihaodian," Walmart said in a
statement, adding that it is recruiting other leaders.
The U.S. company "will work to accelerate (Yihaodian's)
growth ... and Walmart continues to be committed to investing in
China and in e-commerce."
The world's biggest retailer, Wal-Mart plans to close some
under-performing stores in China and seek to tap into the
faster-growing online grocery market through its digital
Yihaodian.com platform.
Wal-Mart's Asia head Scott Price told Reuters earlier this
year that online retail was important to help tap China's
younger generations. "What we're finding is that the Chinese
customer is going online and they're going online outside of
China pretty aggressively," he said.
Wal-Mart, along with France's Carrefour SA and
Britain's Tesco PLC have all seen sales growth slip
over the last five years, losing market share to local rivals,
according to a report from consumer analytics firm Kantar
Worldpanel.
But Yihaodian.com remains dwarfed in China by Alibaba Group
Holding Ltd and JD.com Inc, let alone the many
other rivals it competes with including compatriot Amazon.com
Inc.
In 2012, Wal-Mart took control of Yihaodian.com by bumping
up its stake to 51 percent, scouring for new sources of revenue
outside traditional retail amid tough competition and hoping to
latch onto a boom in Chinese e-commerce.
(Reporting by Paul Carsten in Beijing and Adam Jourdan in
Shanghai)