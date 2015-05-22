(Adds Li & Fung declining comment, analyst comment, background)
May 22 Wal-Mart Stores Inc, the world's
largest retailer, said it has decided to bring in-house some of
the product sourcing that has been handled by Direct Sourcing
Group (DSG), a unit of Hong Kong's Li & Fung Ltd.
The move to buy more goods directly from factories comes as
Wal-Mart, hampered by sluggish sales and profits, looks to
squeeze costs out of its supply chain.
"We have made a business decision to transfer certain
sourcing functions for Wal-Mart in-house, and as such will work
collaboratively with DSG to ensure a smooth transition over the
next several months," Wal-Mart said in a statement.
Wal-Mart said it would continue to use DSG for sourcing
products for Sam's Club, a unit that sells products in bulk and
competes with Costco Wholesale Corp.
Wal-Mart operates 648 Sam's Club stores, or about 12 percent
of its network of 5,200 stores in the United States, its largest
market. Globally the retailer runs about 11,500 stores.
Wal-Mart announced its partnership with Li & Fung in 2010.
It said at the time that Li & Fung would form a new company to
manage the account, expecting it to act as a buying agent for $2
billion worth of goods in the first year.
But in September 2012 Li & Fung signaled a shift in the
relationship, announcing in a filing with the Hong Kong Stock
Exchange that Wal-Mart had terminated its option to buy all
shares of the DSG unit. Under an amended agreement, Li & Fung
said at the time that it would continue to be the primary
supplier for Sam's Club and buying agent for Wal-Mart in the
United States and for certain categories in some international
markets.
Wal-Mart did not immediately respond to additional questions
about its relationship with Li & Fung. Li & Fung declined to
comment. News of Wal-Mart's move was first reported by The Wall
Street Journal.
Earlier this week Wal-Mart reported an 8.3 percent drop in
operating income for the latest quarter, hurt by a stronger
dollar and reflecting costs to raise wages and investments to
grow its online business.
The development marks the latest blow for Li & Fung, which
posted an 18 percent drop in operating profit in 2014, citing a
drop in margins and higher operating costs.
Wal-Mart cutting back its business is unlikely to have much
of a financial impact on Li & Fung, but "will most likely
trigger other major retailers to review their sourcing
arrangements (with Li & Fung)," UBS analyst Spencer Leung wrote
in a research note on Friday.
Another client, handbag maker Kate Spade & Co,
which was estimated by UBS' Leung to have generated about $300
million in annual revenue for Li & Fung, said this month that it
had amended its agreement with the company and would bring
sourcing for accessories in-house. It said it would continue to
rely on Li & Fung for clothing supply and quality inspections.
