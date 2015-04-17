(Adds executive comment, details)
By Nathan Layne
April 17 Wal-Mart Stores Inc said on
Friday it would eliminate the position of zone manager in its
U.S. stores while adding up to 8,000 new department heads as
part of an overhaul of its store operations.
There are about five zone managers in each of Wal-Mart's
3,407 supercenters, and those employees will be reassigned to
department manager or assistant manager positions, spokesman
Kory Lundberg said.
In addition, Wal-Mart, the world's largest retailer, plans
to add 7,000 to 8,000 department manager positions, Lundberg
said. The cost of doing so is included in the $1 billion
investment in wages and staffing outlined in February, he said.
The moves are part of broader strategy by the retailer to
rejuvenate sales in the United States by bolstering customer
service and addressing other perceived weaknesses such as poorly
stocked shelves.
"Putting in new departmental managers will make a
significant difference," Judith McKenna, chief operating officer
of Wal-Mart's U.S. operations, said at a briefing for analysts
and investors earlier this month.
The company, which has a total of 4,500 Walmart stores in
the United States, in February flagged plans to increase the
number of department store managers but had not disclosed a
number. It also said then that it would lift the minimum
starting wage for department heads to $13 an hour this summer
and $15 an hour next year while lifting the minimum pay of half
a million rank-and-file workers to at least $9 an hour this
month.
Zone managers, which have been in charge of a handful of
departments, have been told of the change over the past few
weeks. In switching to other manager roles in the store they
will be paid at least what they make now or more, Lundgren said.
Increasing the number of people overseeing just one
department, such as electronics or produce, will allow managers
to focus more narrowly on engaging with workers and ensuring
their department is meeting customer needs, Lundgren said.
