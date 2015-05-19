* Revenue and net income fall
* Customer visits increase in U.S. for second straight
quarter
* Shares down 4.3 percent
(Adds background, analyst comment)
By Nathan Layne and Sruthi Ramakrishnan
May 19 Wal-Mart Stores Inc on Tuesday
joined the list of U.S. retailers reporting disappointing
quarterly results, saying consumers' pocketing tax refunds and
savings from cheaper gasoline had dented its sales growth.
Shares of the world's largest retailer tumbled 4.3 percent
after it reported sales and earnings below analysts' estimates.
Its profit outlook for the current quarter was largely below
expectations.
The results illustrate the obstacles facing Chief Executive
Officer Doug McMillon, who took the job 15 months ago. The
company is hoping a $1 billion investment in workers' pay and
training will lead to more engaged employees and stronger sales
at its roughly 4,500 U.S. stores.
Wal-Mart said sales at stores open more than a year
increased 1.1 percent in the 13 weeks ended on May 1 from a year
earlier. Analysts polled by research firm Consensus Metrix had
expected a 1.5 percent rise.
The tepid growth underscores sluggish spending across the
sector. U.S. retail sales have been flat or lower industrywide
in four of the last five months, and results from department
store chains Kohls Corp and Macys Inc also
disappointed investors last week.
"Many of our U.S. customers are using their tax refunds and
the extra money from lower gas prices to pay down debt or put it
into savings," McMillon said on a prerecorded earnings call,
citing recent surveys.
Wal-Mart said it drew more customer visits in the United
States for the second straight quarter and that comparable sales
at its smaller-format stores rose 7.9 percent.
But sales of groceries, which account for more than half of
the company's total, were flat, Chief Financial Officer Charles
Holley said on a call with reporters.
Edward Jones analyst Brian Yarbrough said Wal-Mart might be
losing market share to dollar stores and grocery chains like
Kroger Co, which is projecting 3 percent to 4 percent
same-store sales growth this year.
"Wal-Mart is in a tough position on the grocery side because
there is no longer this huge price gap between them and
conventional grocery store chains," Yarbrough said.
Consumer electronics sales declined, partly because port
disruptions on the West Coast delayed TV shipments, Holley said.
Earnings and sales at Wal-Mart's Sam's Club, which sells
items in bulk and charges a membership fee, also fell in the
quarter. The unit's larger rival, Costco Wholesale Corp
, is faring much better, Yarbrough said.
Wal-Mart's net profit fell to $3.34 billion, or $1.03 per
share, in the first quarter ended April 30 from $3.59 billion,
or $1.11 per share, a year earlier. Analysts on average had
expected $1.04 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue dipped to $114.83 billion from $114.96 billion. That
reflected a hit of about $3.3 billion from the stronger U.S.
dollar, which reduces the value of overseas sales.
For the second quarter, Wal-Mart forecast earnings of $1.06
to $1.18 per share, versus the analysts' average estimate of
$1.17. It expects the firmer dollar and the increase in workers'
pay to hurt results by 8 cents.
(Reporting by Nathan Layne in Chicago and Sruthi Ramakrishnan
in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings and Lisa Von Ahn)