(Adds Amazon's response; updates shares)
By Siddharth Cavale
July 13 Wal-Mart Stores Inc will launch
a three-month online sale on Wednesday to take on Amazon.com
Inc's "Prime Day", a highly publicized shopping event
for members of Amazon Prime shipping and digital content service
the same day.
The world's largest retailer also cut the size of the
minimum order eligible for free shipping to $35 from $50 for at
least 30 days.
The sale will offer rollback prices, or discounts, on more
than 2,000 items including electronics, toys, and baby and home
products, Wal-Mart spokesman Bao Nguyen said.
Amazon on its website touts "Prime Day" as offering "more
deals than Black Friday" to members of its $99-a-year Prime
service. (amzn.to/1G3ENqb)
Nguyen said Wal-Mart might consider extending the period of
the free shipping offer depending on the response to the sale.
It will also offer certain limited-time deals, called "atomic
deals," details of which it will provide later.
The sale will be only on Wal-Mart's U.S. website.
"We've heard some retailers are charging $100 to get access
to a sale," Walmart.com Chief Executive Fernando Madeira said in
a blog post. ( bit.ly/1TwVcNs)
"...The idea of asking customers to pay extra in order to
save money just doesn't add up for us."
Amazon Prime's Vice President Greg Greeley said in an
emailed response to Reuters, "We've heard some retailers are
charging higher prices for items in their physical stores than
they do for the same items online. The idea of charging your
in-store customers more than your online customers doesn't add
up for us."
Wal-Mart's shares were up about 1 percent at $73.80 in
afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday.
Amazon's shares were up 2.5 percent at $454.72 on the
Nasdaq, after hitting a record high of $457.87 earlier.
(Additional reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru;
Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Kirti Pandey)